Mavis Staples Discusses New Album As A Vehicle For Change

Mavis Staples is gearing up to release her new album If All I Was Was Black on November 17th and shared her thoughts on what message she hopes to send with the record.

In a lengthy interview with Billboard, Staples said,

“There’s just so much going on today in our world that is not right to me. We’re not loving each other the way that we should. Some people are saying that they want to make our world great again, but we’ve never lost our greatness,” she says. “There’s just so much division. This is the only way that I know to let the world know how I feel is through my songs.”

Additionally, the album release date was intentionally chosen by Staples. “I think it’s very important that it comes at a time that we can all hear it before Christmas and Thanksgiving, where we can all come together,” she said.

Below, listen to the song “Little Bit” off the album, which was produced and written by Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy.

