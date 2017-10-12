Lin Brehmer is Lee Elia: A One Man Show [Listen]

By Lin Brehmer
Filed Under: Chicago Cubs, International Moment of Frustration Scream Day, Lee Elia
(Photo by L. Brehmer)

Today is International Moment of Frustration Scream Day which reminded me of some of the best frustrated screaming I have ever attempted.
Many years ago we thought it would be fun to pretend I would be starring in a one-man show introducing Lin Brehmer as Lee Elia. We produced a promotional announcement and I recited segments of former Cub manager Lee Elia’s famous post-game meltdown. I did it with vim and vigor. It became a fixture in our Opening Day Live Broadcasts from Yak-zies. But it has never been posted for families to share. Until now. By popular demand and ‘by popular demand’ I mean one listener requested it, here is the expurgated and carefully edited Lin Brehmer is “Lee Elia: Cub Manager.”

