Lin Brehmer is Lee Elia: A One Man Show [Listen]

Today is International Moment of Frustration Scream Day which reminded me of some of the best frustrated screaming I have ever attempted.

Many years ago we thought it would be fun to pretend I would be starring in a one-man show introducing Lin Brehmer as Lee Elia. We produced a promotional announcement and I recited segments of former Cub manager Lee Elia’s famous post-game meltdown. I did it with vim and vigor. It became a fixture in our Opening Day Live Broadcasts from Yak-zies. But it has never been posted for families to share. Until now. By popular demand and ‘by popular demand’ I mean one listener requested it, here is the expurgated and carefully edited Lin Brehmer is “Lee Elia: Cub Manager.”