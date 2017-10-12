Liam Gallagher, Morrissey, ZZ Ward. New Noise at Nine – Thursday October 12, 2017

Not gonna lie – when the new Liam Gallagher CD found its way to my mailbox, I thought he was covering Buffalo Springfield’s “For What It’s Worth” and thought “Well…this oughtta be interesting.” Rest assured, his song of the same name is a 100% original, true to form song from the salty-sweet Gallagher brother. ZZ Ward teamed up with R&B / Blues / Soul virtuoso Fantastic Negrito for a song that left me in a puddle on the floor. Add in The Killers, Morrissey, and Wild Belle to round out a pretty fun New Noise at Nine. Check out everything else on the Spotify playlist below. I’ll put together a playlist for every week’s show, so follow 93XRT on Spotify.

A simple ask I make every week – if you’re digging the tunes you hear on New Noise at Nine, support the artists and bands who make ’em by seeing a live show and buying their music from, whenever possible, a local, independent, or family-owned music store. Let me know what you’ve been listening to! Connect with me on Twitter, Facebook, Insta , and Spotify – my handle on all three is RyanArnoldRocks.

Your pal,

–Ryan A.