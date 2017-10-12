Jack White Announces ‘We’re Going To Be Friends’ Children’s Book

By Marty Rosenbaum
Although Jack White’s been quiet as of late, he does have a new project in the works.

Third Man Books announced the release of We’re Going To Be Friends, a children’s book written by White and illustrated by Elinor Blake (a.ka. April March).

The book is inspired by the lyrics of the famed White Stripes song and is due for release on November 21st.

To commemorate the announcement, Third Man Records spoke with Conan O’Brien who shared a powerful story about The White Stripes reuniting to perform a memorable rendition of the song for his final NBC show in 2009.

Below, watch the video of their performance on Conan’s final NBC show.

