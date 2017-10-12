Cubs vs. Yankees

By Lin Brehmer
Filed Under: AT-A-GLANCE, Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees
(Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

For years I have made it clear that I reserve the month of October for the once remote possibility that The Chicago Cubs would fill up those days with postseason baseball. So here’s what happened. This year I published a picture of my appointment calendar.

cub calendar Cubs vs. Yankees

(Photo by L. Brehmer)

Turned out that many Cub fans have similar schedules. But somehow the picture made its way thru social media to the company that manufactures my appointment calendar. The company is based in New York. They send me this letter.

letter from yankees calendar Cubs vs. Yankees

(Photo by L. Brehmer)

And with the letter is this new calendar.

yankees calendar Cubs vs. Yankees

(Photo by L. Brehmer)

Those 2017 Yankees fans are not only lucky to be going to the ALCS. They think they’re funny. Well, I guess they are.

