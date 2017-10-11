You Can Own Phish Bassist Mike Gordon’s Personal Gear

If you’ve ever wanted to get your hands on the same gear the pros use, you’re in luck!

Phish bassist Mike Gordon teamed up with Reverb.com to sell gear he’s used in concert and while recording in the studio.

One of the most noteworthy items Gordon will be selling is a Languedoc guitar. Phish fans will recognize it immediately as it’s the same guitar Trey Anastasio uses. Gordon told Reverb,

“I’ve had it since 2001 and played it — or had people play it — on most of my solo albums and on albums with Leo Kottke (just in little moments). I love how Paul even makes his own tools, then uses such an incredible craftsmanship to make guitars that are like art pieces.”

Other gear Gordon will be listing include a Turner Renaissance Electric Hollowbody Bass, Lakland Hollowbody Deluxe Electric Bass, 1960’s Danelectro Silvertone 1448 With Case Amp, Modulus Graphite TBX 5 String Bass, and a Gabbanelli Bajo Quinto.

Head here to check out the official page. The items will go on sale beginning October 12th.

