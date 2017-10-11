Guideline for submissions to the 26th annual Local Anesthetic Holiday Spectacular

What: An invitation to area bands and performers to create Holiday greetings for the 93XRT Local Anesthetic “Holiday Spectacular”. It’s an hour-long special comprised of seasonal salutations from Chicago artists. All area bands and musicians are welcome to participate. On-air date is Sunday, December 17 with a re-broadcast the following week, Sunday, December 24. Showtime is 8pm.

Criteria: Deadline for entries is Wednesday, December 13th, 2017. Important info: The greetings need to be musical. Sound effects are also an option. Bands/performers need to identify themselves collectively or individually, mention 93XRT, Chicago’s Finest Rock, Local Anesthetic, etc. Most importantly; include a Holiday greeting (Merry Christmas, Happy New Year, Chanukah, etc. The choice is yours).

Be as creative as your talent allows. Simple recordings and performances are fine but use your imagination. Keep the sound quality clear and crisp. Poorly recorded pieces are less likely to be given a slot on the show but every attempt is made to include all submissions.

Duration: 30-45 seconds in length. Be succinct but interesting

Format: Digital files preferred via Richard@wxrt.com

Mail to: Richard Milne, WXRT, 10th floor, Two Prudential Plaza, 180 N. Stetson Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60611. E-mail Richard@wxrt.com with any questions.

Air dates: An hour-long special airing on Sunday, December 17 and 24

Showtime is 8pm.

Deadline (once again): 5:00pm, Wednesday December 13, 2017

Audio samples are available below.