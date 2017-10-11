If You Love ‘The Shining’ but Have Never Seen ‘Room 237,’ Here It Is

By Jason Thomas
Filed Under: Room 237, Stanley Kubrick, The Shining

Room 237 popped up a few years back, and as a YUGE fan of The Shining, I absolutely had to see it. It’s a 90-minute documentary film that dives into perceived meanings and hidden messages in Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 masterpiece. Footage from The Shining and other Kubrick films are in the documentary, and some of the theories are completely, totally plausible, while others are a bit out there. ever heard the one about how Kubrick helped the U.S. government fake the moon landing in 1969? Some wonder if he admitted to it by placing little nuggets throughout The Shining.

Anyway, I was scrolling through the Xfinity on-demand movies last night and I came across it, started to watch it again and remembered how much I enjoyed it. I went to YouTube looking for a trailer or snippets to post here and the whole damn documentary is up, so….enjoy.

More from Jason Thomas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records
Watch Live From Studio X Performances
XRT Presale Privileges FREE Concert Tickets

Listen Live