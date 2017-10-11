Eddie Vedder Hangs Out At Murphy’s Bleachers Proving Rain Can’t Stop Rock

While Game 4 of the NLDS was washed out yesterday, the Cubs celebrity front was still out in full force as Eddie Vedder was spotted hanging out across the street on Murphy’s Bleachers rooftop.
Chicago Tribune reporter Paul Sullivan spotted Vedder hanging out alongside former Blackhawks star Chris Chelios and fellow NHLer Brett Hull.
Vedder was happy to provide the entertainment with the lack of it happening on the field as he started to toss guitar picks to fans in the bleachers and on Sheffield Ave.
Vedder also signed a baseball a fan threw up to him… From Wrigley Field!