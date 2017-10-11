Eddie Vedder Hangs Out At Murphy’s Bleachers Proving Rain Can’t Stop Rock

While Game 4 of the NLDS was washed out yesterday, the Cubs celebrity front was still out in full force as Eddie Vedder was spotted hanging out across the street on Murphy’s Bleachers rooftop.

Chicago Tribune reporter Paul Sullivan spotted Vedder hanging out alongside former Blackhawks star Chris Chelios and fellow NHLer Brett Hull.

Vedder is partying with a Cheli, Brett Hull and friends on Murphy's roof. pic.twitter.com/97lEN095Nf — Paul Sullivan (@PWSullivan) October 10, 2017

Vedder was happy to provide the entertainment with the lack of it happening on the field as he started to toss guitar picks to fans in the bleachers and on Sheffield Ave.

Eddie Vedder throwing guitar pick to Cubs fan in bleachers pic.twitter.com/n8yTNM1AXE — Paul Sullivan (@PWSullivan) October 10, 2017

Vedder also signed a baseball a fan threw up to him… From Wrigley Field!

This dude threw Eddie Vedder a ball from Wrigley to @murphysbleacher Eddie signed and threw it back pic.twitter.com/vdrG36Eh7z — Paul Sullivan (@PWSullivan) October 10, 2017

