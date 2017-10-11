Eddie Vedder Hangs Out At Murphy’s Bleachers Proving Rain Can’t Stop Rock

By Marty Rosenbaum
Filed Under: Chicago Cubs, Eddie Vedder
Eddie Vedder (David Banks/Getty Images)

While Game 4 of the NLDS was washed out yesterday, the Cubs celebrity front was still out in full force as Eddie Vedder was spotted hanging out across the street on Murphy’s Bleachers rooftop.

Chicago Tribune reporter Paul Sullivan spotted Vedder hanging out alongside former Blackhawks star Chris Chelios and fellow NHLer Brett Hull.

Vedder was happy to provide the entertainment with the lack of it happening on the field as he started to toss guitar picks to fans in the bleachers and on Sheffield Ave.

Vedder also signed a baseball a fan threw up to him… From Wrigley Field!

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram

More from Marty Rosenbaum
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records
Watch Live From Studio X Performances

Listen Live