Watch A Collection Of The Best Tom Petty Tributes

The impact of Tom Petty’s death has been felt across the musical spectrum with a wide variety of artists gathering to pay tribute to the icon.

Below, watch a collection of Tom Petty covers over the last week from The Killers, Wilco, Jack Johnson, Cage The Elephant, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Conor Oberst.

Also included is an incredibly powerful cover of “I Won’t Back Down” from Jason Aldean, who was performing in Las Vegas as the deadly massacre took place. Aldean’s performance is a must watch.

Cage the Elephant – Mary Jane’s Last Dance

The Killers – American Girl

Jack Johnson – You Don’t Know How It Feels

Wilco – The Waiting

Red Hot Chili Peppers – A Face In The Crowd

Conor Oberst – Walls (Circus)

Jason Aldean – I Won’t Back Down

