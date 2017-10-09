THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: Ages and Ages – “How It Feels”

Portland’s Ages and Ages are back with a new track and it drops just ahead of their October 21 gig at Park West along with Ron Pope and The Heart Of (tickets here). The band came together circa 2009 because of a shared belief “in the power of music to change the world and elevate the spirit,” and they definitely have the latter objective sorted out with this new track. As for the former, only time will tell.

On to the rest of this week’s picks….

10pm

Wolf Parade – “You’re Dreaming” (Sub Pop)

TORRES – “Helen in the Woods” (4AD)

Rostam – “Bike Dream” (Nonesuch)

(break)

Shopping – “The Hype” (FatCat)

The War on Drugs – “Pain” (Atlantic)

ODESZA – “Higher Ground (feat. Naomi Wild)” (Counter)

Ages and Ages – “How It Feels” (Partisan)

Destroyer – “Tinseltown Swimming in Blood” (Merge)

Hembree – “Had It All” (Ribbon Music)

(break)

Quicksand – “Cosmonauts” (Epitaph)

Charlotte Gainsbourg – “Deadly Valentine” (Atlantic)

Beach Slang – “Bad Art & Weirdo Ideas [Quiet Slang]” (Polyvinyl)

11pm

OHMME – “Fingerprints” (Fox Hall)

Frightened Rabbit – “Roadless” (Canvasback)

The Horrors – “Something to Remember Me By” (Wolf Tone/Caroline International)

(break)

Fleet Foxes – “On Another Ocean” (Nonesuch)

Alex Cameron – “Runnin’ Outta Luck” (Secretly Canadian)

King Krule – “Dum Surfer” (True Panther/XL)

Run The Jewels – “Mean Demeanor” (RTJ Music, Inc.)

The Rural Alberta Advantage – “Brother” (Saddle Creek)

Ty Segall – “Alta” (Drag City)

HAIM – “Little of Your Love (BloodPop Remix)” (Columbia)

(break)

Alvvays – “Dreams Tonite” (Polyvinyl)

LCD Soundsystem – “how do you sleep?” (DFA/Columbia)