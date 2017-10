Wrigley Field will once again play host to playoff baseball as the Cubs take on the Nationals in Game 3 of the NLDS today.

Outside of the usual excitement that comes with playoff baseball, these games are memorable for the slew of celebrities the Cubs bring along to partake in the evening’s activities.

The lineup goes as follows for today’s ballgame.

#NLDS Game 3 National anthem: John Vincent

1st pitch: Billy Williams

Play ball: Mike Ditka

7th inning stretch: Bill Murray pic.twitter.com/oHsZ9ZzmZo — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) October 8, 2017

Bill Murray is back!

If it’s anything like his 7th inning stretch at last year’s World Series, it’ll certainly be one to remember.

