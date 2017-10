Breakfast With The Beatles – October 8, 2017

8 AM

The Beatles – Dig A Pony

Welsh National Orchestra – Come Together

The Beatles – Tomorrow Never Knows (Mono Mix 11)

John – Hold On

Phil Angotti – And Your Bird Can Sing

The Beatles – Run For Your Life

Tommy Anonymous – I’m A Loser

The Beatles – Sun King Medly

Professor Moptop

Elton John – Empty Garden

John – #9 Dream

Arcade Fire – Mind Games

The Beatles – A Hard Day’s Night

9 AM

The Beatles – Help

John – Move Over Ms. L

Gov’t Mule – She Said She Said

The Beatles – Strawberry Fields Forever (Original Mono Mix)

The Beatles – Doctor Robert

Professor Moptop

Paul – Here Today

John – Imagine

Tom Petty, Dhani Harrison, Jeff Lynne, Steve Winwood – Handle With

Care (R&R Hof)

The Beatles – Mister Moonlight

The Beatles – Julia

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – OCTOBER 8, 2017

ROBERT RODRIGUEZ – A PROGRAM ON THE BEATLES IN CHICAGO – MONDAY, 7 PM – EISENHOWER PUBLIC LIBRARY, 4613 N. OKETO AVE, HARWOOD HEIGHTS

PHIL ANGOTTI AND FRIENDS – JOHN LENNON BIRTHDAY CONCERT – MONDAY, 8 TILL 11:30 PM – MARTYRS, 3855 N. LINCOLN AVE

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – ACOUSTIC GUITAR – WEDNESDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – RAVINIA FARMERS MARKET AT DEAN AVE BETWEEN ROGER WILLIAMS & ST. JOHNS AVES (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

FREE RANGE UKULELE SOCIETY OF OAK PARK MEETUP – ALL BEATLES THIS WEEK – THURSDAY, 7 TILL 9 PM – EASTGATE CAFÉ, 102 HARRISON ST, OAK PARK

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – THURSDAY, 9 AMTILL 1 PM – LIBERTYVILLE FARMERS MARKET, COOK PARK BETWEEN WEST CHURCH ST & COOK AVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

\

SHINDIG – FRIDAY, 8:30 PM TILL 12:30 AM – LOCKPORT MOOSE, 118 E. 10TH ST, LOCKPORT (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE NEW INVADERS – SATURDAY, 7 TILL 10 PM – 45 FEST, PARK ST & ARDMORE AVE, VILLA PARK (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STING RAYS – SATURDAY, 7:30 TILL 11:30 PM – COOPER’S CORNER, 27W150 ROOSEVELT RD, WINFIELD (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – SATURDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – PALATINE FARMERS MARKET JUST WEST OF THE PALATINE METRA TRAIN STATION ON WOOD & SMITH STS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE MUSIC)

FAB FOUR – SUNDAY, 7:30 PM – 50 SUMMERS OF LOVE, GENESEE THEATRE, 203 N. GENESEE ST, WAUKEGAN – ALL AGES

CONTINUING EDUCATION COURSE ON JOHN, PAUL, GEORGE & RINGO: THE SOLO YEARS 1970-1980 – COLLEGE OF DuPAGE – STARTING OCTOBER 16TH – FOR MORE INFORMATION GARY@WENSTRUP.NET

CONTINUING EDUCATION COURSE ON THE BEATLES: A MAGICAL HISTORY TOUR – TRITON COLLEGE – STARTING NOVEMBER 2 – FOR MORE INFORMATION GARY@WENSTRUP.NET

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS, 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DES PLAINES

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES – WWW.93XRT.COM./BEATLES

WWW.DANNYDONUTS.COM

BEATLE FANS ON FACEBOOK – VISIT CHICAGOLAND BEATLES FANS.

WWW.THEBEATLESWEBSITE.COM

WWW.JOHNLENNON.COM

WWW.PAULMCCARTNEY.COM

WWW.GEORGEHARRISON.COM

WWW.RINGOSTARR.COM

THE BEATLES BIBLIOGRAPHY – WWW.THEBEATLEWORKSLTD.COM

WWW.PETEBEST.COM

WWW.BEATLEFAN.COM

ABBEY ROAD ON THE RIVER

WWW.ABBEYROADONTHERIVER.COM