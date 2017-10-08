Blues Breakers Tonight Features O.V. Wright

Though his life was short, he made a lot of great records. If you’ve ever heard Buddy Guy join another artist for brief sit-in at Buddy Guy’s Legends, chances are you’ve heard some O.V. Wright. Join us this Sunday beginning at 9pm as O.V. Wright will be our Artist of the Week on Blues Breakers on 93XRT, Chicago. Plus, here blues from right now by Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’, Rick Estrin And The Nightcats, new Chicago releases by Linsey Alexander and The Corey Dennison Band along with Buddy Guy with Mic Jagger.