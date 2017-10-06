Jeff Lynne’s ELO Announces Live Concert Film ‘Wembley or Bust’

By Scott T. Sterling
Jeff Lynne and his band ELO enjoyed a triumphant return in 2016.
Selling out shows around the world and releasing a well-received new album, Alone in the Universe, the band re-established itself as one of classic rock’s premier attractions.
This year, the group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Now, Lynne has revealed Wembley or Bust, a new concert film and accompanying album recorded at the band’s sold-out Wembley Stadium concert from last summer. It’s set for release on Nov. 17.
“It’s the best time I ever had in music,” Lynne said of the Wembley Stadium show for 60,000 fans last June in a press statement. “It is beyond anything I could have imagined.”
Wembley or Bust will be available in multiple formats, including a triple-vinyl set. Watch the trailer and check out the tracklist below.
1. Standin’ In The Rain
2. Evil Woman
3. All Over The World
4. Showdown
5. Livin’ Thing
6. Do Ya
7. When I Was A Boy
8. Handle With Care
9. Last Train to London
10. Xanadu
11. Rockaria!
12. Can’t Get It Out Of My Head
13. 10538 Overture
14. Twilight
15. Ma-Ma-Ma Belle
16. Shine A Little Love
17. Wild West Hero
18. Sweet Talkin’ Woman
19. Telephone Line
20. Turn To Stone
21. Don’t Bring Me Down
22. Mr. Blue Sky
23. Roll Over Beethoven