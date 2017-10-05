The Killers, Wild Belle, Morrissey. New Noise at Nine – Thursday October 5, 2017

By Ryan Arnold
Photo: Courtesy Press Here

We started putting this week’s show together late last week. We wanted to make sure we didn’t miss playing more from The Killers, Morrisseyand  Foo Fighters along with the latest single from Chicago’s Wild Belle.  Check out everything else on the Spotify playlist below. I’ll put together a playlist for every week’s show, so follow 93XRT on Spotify.

A simple ask I make every week – if you’re digging the tunes you hear on New Noise at Nine, support the artists and bands who make ’em by seeing a live show and buying their music from, whenever possible, a local, independent, or family-owned music store.  Let me know what you’ve been listening to!  Connect with me on Twitter, Facebook, Insta , and Spotify – my handle on all three is RyanArnoldRocks.

Your pal,
Ryan A.

 

Listen Live