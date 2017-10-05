Las Vegas Shooter Stephen Paddock Reportedly Booked Hotel Overlooking Lollapalooza

(Photo by: Christine Newsom/XRT)

UPDATE: CBS News Correspondent Dean Reynolds reports Chicago Police confirmed Paddock made the reservations at The Blackstone Hotel on the weekend of Lollapalooza.

Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock reportedly booked two rooms at a hotel overlooking Lollapalooza two months before the massacre outside the Mandalay Bay Resort.

According to TMZ, Paddock booked one room at the Blackstone Hotel, 636 S. Michigan Av., for Aug. 1 through Aug. 6 and later booked a second room for Aug. 3 through Aug. 6, the same days as Lollapalooza in Grant Park.

The Blackstone has windows overlooking Grant Park, including the stages where bands performed at Lollapalooza.

Paddock never showed up at the Blackstone.

Chicago Police Chief Communications Officer Anthony Guglielmi wouldn’t confirm the report, but sent out a tweet saying the department is aware of it.

Head on over to CBS Chicago for further information.

