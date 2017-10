Add Fleet Foxes to the list of artists that have paid tribute to Tom Petty over the past couple of days. So far we’ve seen The National, Wilco, Coldplay & Peter Buck, and more have a go with Petty songs that they love and last night at the Chicago Theatre, Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold performed a stripped-down version of “Don’t Come Around Here No More.”

Yeah, sometimes fans shooting video at shows can annoy the hell out of us, but it does make it easy to share moments like these, so…