The tragic events in Las Vegas hit Brandon Flowers especially hard.

The Vegas native and Killers frontman found out about the shooting as he was flying back home from Australia.

In response, Flowers shared a powerful letter on Facebook saying, “I miss my town, I miss my mom, I miss these victims I didn’t even know, but I look forward to getting together with you real soon to keep their memory alive.”

You can read his entire letter below.

