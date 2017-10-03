BREAKING: Tom Petty Dead At 66 LISTEN LIVE»

Watch Tom Petty’s Super Bowl Performance For The Ages

By Marty Rosenbaum
Filed Under: Super Bowl, Tom Petty

When you think of the Super Bowl, you think of a big, massive, gaudy event. It’s always bigger than the last one and always captures the attention of Americans one Sunday every year.

Tom Petty was never the biggest rock star. He wasn’t the flashiest rock star. Yet, he was perfect for the moment.

The pinnacle of American rock and roll, Petty’s performance at the Super Bowl in 2008 showed why he didn’t have to be in your face to grab your attention. His music did all the talking.

Watch his legendary performance above.

Tom Petty Super Bowl XLII Setlist

American Girl
I Won’t Back Down
Free Fallin’
Runnin’ Down a Dream

