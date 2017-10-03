Watch Tom Petty’s Super Bowl Performance For The Ages

When you think of the Super Bowl, you think of a big, massive, gaudy event. It’s always bigger than the last one and always captures the attention of Americans one Sunday every year.

Tom Petty was never the biggest rock star. He wasn’t the flashiest rock star. Yet, he was perfect for the moment.

The pinnacle of American rock and roll, Petty’s performance at the Super Bowl in 2008 showed why he didn’t have to be in your face to grab your attention. His music did all the talking.

Watch his legendary performance above.

Tom Petty Super Bowl XLII Setlist

American Girl

I Won’t Back Down

Free Fallin’

Runnin’ Down a Dream

