While artists across the musical spectrum are paying tribute to Tom Petty, John Mayer shared a personal story about the impact Petty’s music had on his life.

In a note on Facebook, Mayer wrote, “One of the high priests of the Sonic Church of California. He wasn’t born there, but he planted so many songs there, it’s where his music takes place in my mind.”

You can read his full note below and watch his cover of “Free Fallin'” above.

