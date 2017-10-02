Watch Bruce Springsteen and Bryan Adams Join Forces in Toronto

By Jason Thomas
Bruce Springsteen, bryan adams

If you’re a child of the ’80s like I am, then you might have a soft spot for some of the hits that Bryan Adams cranked out back then. Yes, I’m the proud owner of that greatest hits album with the muddy tire on the cover, so my ears perk up when I hear music that’s reminiscent of his radio hits of yesteryear. Is anyone familiar with the new album from The War on Drugs, specifically the track “Strangest Thing?” There’s some definite ’80s power balladry happening there, so now that we’re clear on the fact that I dig some of Bryan Adams’ stuff, you can imagine that I’m going to pounce on a video that features Bruce Springsteen joining Bryan on stage for one of his biggest hits, followed by a Bruce classic from the late ’70s.

The performance took place at the closing ceremony of the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto.

