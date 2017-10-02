Tom Petty Dead At 66

By Marty Rosenbaum
Tom Petty (Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

UPDATE: LAPD claim to have no information on Tom Petty’s reported death

CBS News Reports that Tom Petty has died after being rushed to the hospital in full cardiac arrest. He was 66.

According to TMZ‘s report, EMTs rushed to Petty’s Malibu home Sunday night. The rocker was then rushed to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital and placed on life support.

He played his last concert last Monday (9/25) at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, wrapping up the Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers 40th Anniversary Tour.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article cited incorrect information distributed by the LAPD to CBS confirming Tom Petty’s death. Petty remains hospitalized at this time.

