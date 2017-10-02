THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: Charlotte Gainsbourg – “Deadly Valentine”

Looking at Charlotte Gainsbourg’s discography, one thing you’ll notice is over the course of four albums, she’s worked with some big name producers. Serge Gainsbourg, Nigel Godrich, and Beck have produced previous albums, and it appears that the title track from the forthcoming album Rest had some good help as well. Charlotte’s fifth album will be released on November 19th and it’s an absolute pleasure to share “Deadly Valentine,” a track that might make fans of Ladytron take notice. The video features another BIG BEAT favorite, Dev Hynes of Blood Orange fame.

On to the rest of this week’s picks…

10pm

Destroyer – “Tinseltown Swimming in Blood” (Merge)

Ty Segall – “Alta” (Drag City)

Charlotte Gainsbourg – “Deadly Valentine” (Atlantic)

(break)

The Rural Alberta Advantage – “Brother” (Saddle Creek)

TORRES – “Helen in the Woods” (4AD)

Black Pistol Fire – “Lost Cause” (INgrooves)

The xx – “Dangerous” (Young Turks)

Protomartyr – “Don’t Go to Anacita” (Domino)

Frightened Rabbit – “Roadless” (Canvasback)

(break)

The Horrors – “Something to Remember Me By” (Wolf Tone/Caroline International)

King Krule – “Dum Surfer” (True Panther/XL)

The War on Drugs – “Strangest Thing” (Atlantic)

11pm

ODESZA – “Higher Ground (feat. Naomi Wild)” (Counter)

Wolf Parade – “You’re Dreaming” (Sub Pop)

Alex Cameron – “Runnin’ Outta Luck” (Secretly Canadian)

(break)

HAIM – “Little of Your Love (BloodPop Remix)” (Columbia)

The Lemon Twigs – “Why Didn’t You Say That?” (4AD)

Cut Copy – “Black Rainbows” (Astralwerks)

Beach Slang – “Bad Art & Weirdo Ideas [Quiet Slang]” (Polyvinyl)

LCD Soundsystem – “tonite” (DFA/Columbia)

Hembree – “Had It All” (Ribbon Music)

(break)

Bay Ledges – “Safe (Speak Too Soon)” (S-Curve)

Hippo Campus – “baseball” (Grand Jury)

Bjork – “The Gate” (One Little Indian)