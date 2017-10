Phil Lesh will be making his return to Chicago for two 93XRT Shows on 11/15 & 11/16 at the Riviera Theatre and you can get tickets before anyone else!

Lesh will be performing alongside the Terrapin Family Band.

Beginning this Thursday at 10 AM, head on over to Ticketfly and use the password “xrtlesh” to get tickets in 93XRT’s presale!

In case you miss out on presale tickets, tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday at 10 AM.

