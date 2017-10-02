Jazz Transfusion Playlist October 1, 2017

song-artist

Grease Piece-Brecker Brothers

Hills Ave.-Bring Back Pluto

Meeting Of The Spirits-John McLaughlin

Frankenstein-Marcus Miller

Hang Up Your Hang Ups-Mica Bethea

Just Kiddin’- Michel Camilo

Scotch Tape And Glue-Mike Stern

Seresta-Bela Fleck

These Are Soulful Days-Brian Charette

The Sorcerer-Conrad Herwig

Trav’Lin Light- Johnny O’Neal

All Of You-Keith Jarrett

Sentinel Rock-Chuck Owen

Old Devil Moon-Eddie Henderson

Down By The Riverside-Steve Langone

You’ve Got To Have Freedom-Bob Ferrel