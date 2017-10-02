Jazz Transfusion Playlist October 1, 2017

song-artist
Grease Piece-Brecker Brothers
Hills Ave.-Bring Back Pluto
Meeting Of The Spirits-John McLaughlin
Frankenstein-Marcus Miller
Hang Up Your Hang Ups-Mica Bethea
Just Kiddin’- Michel Camilo
Scotch Tape And Glue-Mike Stern
Seresta-Bela Fleck
These Are Soulful Days-Brian Charette
The Sorcerer-Conrad Herwig
Trav’Lin Light- Johnny O’Neal
All Of You-Keith Jarrett
Sentinel Rock-Chuck Owen
Old Devil Moon-Eddie Henderson
Down By The Riverside-Steve Langone
You’ve Got To Have Freedom-Bob Ferrel
song-artist