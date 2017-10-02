Beck Debuts New Song “Square One”

By Robyn Collins

Beck has been rolling out tracks to his long-awaited next album, Colors, which is coming on October 13th. So far, the rocker has released, “Wow,” “Dreams,” “Up All Night,” “Dear Life,” “No Distraction,” and the title track “Colors.”



Related: Beck Unveils ‘Up All Night’ Video

Another new track, “Square One,” has just been featured in a trailer for Season 2 of HBO’s Divorce.

Meanwhile he recently unveiled the artwork for Colors. Fans buying the deluxe edition of the vinyl will be treated to a customisable record sleeve while the standard edition will have a black and white image for Beck under yellow and purple shapes. Check out the designs here.