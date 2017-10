Breakfast With The Beatles – October 1, 2017

8 AM

The Beatles – I Wanna Be Your Man

The Beatles – Yer Blues (Takes 16 & 17)

Brian Wilson – My Sweet Lord (George Fest)

John – Grow Old With Me

Wilson Pickett – Hey Jude

The Beatles – Hello Goodbye

The Beatles – Kansas City (Mono Remix)

Professor Moptop

Paul – And I Love Her (Unplugged)

Youssou N’dour – Jealous Guy

The Beatles – Eleanor Rigby

The Beatles – Here Comes The Sun

George – You

9 AM

The Beatles – Day Tripper

Paul – Used To Be Sad

Booker T & The M.G.’S – Carry That Weight/The End

The Beatles – Honey Pie

Alison Kraus – I Will

Paul – I’m Your Singer

The Beatles – Hello Little Girl (Anthology)

Ringo – Back Off Boogaloo (Re-Do)

The Beatles – Anybody Else (Everyday Chemistry)

The Beatles – I’ll Be Back

John – Intuition

The Beatles – Rock And Roll Music

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – OCTOBER 1, 2017

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – ACOUSTIC GUITAR – WEDNESDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – RAVINIA FARMERS MARKET AT DEAN AVE BETWEEN ROGER WILLIAMS & ST. JOHNS AVES / 5:30 PM TILL DUSK – ROUND LAKE BEACH CULTURAL & CIVIC CENTER, 2007 CIVIC CENTER WAY (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – THURSDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – LIBERTYVILLE FARMERS MARKET IN COOK PARK BETWEEN WEST CHURCH ST & COOK AVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – FRIDAY, 8:15 PM – GREAT HIGHWOOD PUMPKIN FESTIVAL, 17 HIGHWOOD AVE, HIGHWOOD – PROCEEDS GO TO MAKE-A-WISH ILLINOIS

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – FRIDAY, 3 TILL 7 PM – MUNDELEIN FARMERS MARKET, CORNER OF COURTLAND AND ROUTE 45 (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

FAB FAUX – SATURDAY, 8 PM – VIC THEATRE, 3145 N. SHEFFIELD – THE ALBUM A HARD DAYS NIGHT AND OTHER BEATLE SONGS

CHICAGO SCHOOL OF ROCK – 3:30 SATURDAY AFTERNOON – BEAT KITCHEN, 2100 W. BELMONT – ALL AGES – PERFORMING SGT PEPPERS LONELY HEARTS CLUB BAND AND MAGICAL MYSTERY TOUR IN THEIR ENTIRETY

KALEIDOSCOPE EYES – SATURDAY, 1 TILL 3 PM – FAMILY FALL FEST, M.B. PARK, 5501 PARK PLACE, ROSEMONT

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 6 PM – CARECROW FEST, LINCOLN PARK, MAIN STREET BETWEEN 4TH & 5TH STREETS, ST. CHARLES

JAY GOEPPNER’S BACKDATED BAND – CELEBRATE JOHN LENNON’S & JAY’S BIRTHDAYS – SATURDAY, 8 PM – MR. MO’S, 7214 W. COLLEGE DR, PALOS HEIGHTS (SET INCLUDES JOHN AND BEATLES SONGS)

THE LENNYS – SATURDAY, 9 PM TILL MIDNIGHT – PUB 72, 38 E. HIGGINS RD, GILBERTS – 21+ – NO COVER (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

CHICAGO SCHOOL OF ROCK – 5:30 SUNDAY AFTERNOON – BEAT KITCHEN, 2100 W. BELMONT – ALL AGES – PERFORMING SGT PEPPERS LONELY HEARTS CLUB BAND AND MAGICAL MYSTERY TOUR IN THEIR ENTIRETY

ROBERT RODRIGUEZ – CLASS ON THE BEATLES IN CHICAGO – EISENHOWER PUBLIC LIBRARY, 4613 N. OKETO AVE, HARWOOD HEIGHTS

CONTINUING EDUCATION COURSE ON JOHN, PAUL, GEORGE & RINGO: THE SOLO YEARS 1970-1980 – COLLEGE OF DuPAGE – STARTING OCTOBER 16TH – FOR MORE INFORMATION GARY@WENSTRUP.NET

CONTINUING EDUCATION COURSE ON THE BEATLES: A MAGICAL HISTORY TOUR – TRITON COLLEGE – STARTING NOVEMBER 2 – FOR MORE INFORMATION GARY@WENSTRUP.NET

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS, 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DES PLAINES

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

