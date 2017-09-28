Morrissey, The Killers, Liam Gallagher. New Noise at Nine – Thursday September 28, 2017

I call it “taking a mental health day” – Morrissey, however, comes right out saying he’s spending all day under the covers and doesn’t care what you think about it. “Spent The Day In Bed” from Morrissey started this week’s show. I gave away another pair of ticket’s to Morrissey’s November 25th XRT show at The Riv, too. Tickets are on sale Friday September 29 at 10am through TicketFly.

Foo Fighters Concrete And Gold is out now, so we gave a spin to “La Dee Da”. Cut Copy is a band Jason Thomas gave a spin to on The Big Beat and their latest,”Black Rainbows,” sounds pretty cool! Last week I played Gary Clark, Jr.‘s incredible take on The Beatles’ “Come Together.” Listeners dug it so much that I played it again. Check out everything else on the Spotify playlist below. I’ll put together a playlist for every week’s show, so follow 93XRT on Spotify.

A simple ask I make every week – if you’re digging the tunes you hear on New Noise at Nine, support the artists and bands who make ’em by seeing a live show and buying their music from, whenever possible, a local, independent, or family-owned music store. Let me know what you’ve been listening to! Connect with me on Twitter, Facebook, Insta , and Spotify – my handle on all three is RyanArnoldRocks.

Your pal,

–Ryan A.