Javy Báez is aiming to help those affected by the recent hurricanes in his native Puerto Rico.

Báez teamed up with respect.com to release a limited-edition “El Mago” t-shirt & sweatshirt. The apparel will only be available for two weeks with proceeds going to support hurricane relief in Puerto Rico.

