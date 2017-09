The Cubs clinched their second straight NL Central title and third straight playoff appearances with their victory in St. Louis last night.

You may think that the Cubs are used to it at this point, but by the looks of their celebration it never gets old.

Take a look at a few photos players have posted on social media from inside the locker room.

NL Central Champs! #11more A post shared by Kris Bryant (@kris_bryant17) on Sep 27, 2017 at 9:13pm PDT

