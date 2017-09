We all know that the story of the Cubs 2016 World Series Championship deserves to get made into a movie. That dream could soon be a reality!

According to Deadline, Bill Murray is in negotiations to play Cubs Manager Joe Maddon in a film about the Cubs victory.

While nothing’s been confirmed yet, this is certainly a match made in heaven.

The film is titled Teammate and is based off of David Ross’s book Teammate: My Journey in Baseball and a World Series for the Ages.

