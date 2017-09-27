All Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix This October

While we’ve already seen what’s coming to Netflix this October, there’s a long list of title that will be leaving Netflix when we turn the calendar.

Take a look at what TV shows & movies will be leaving Netflix this October (via Variety).

Oct. 1

30 Rock: Seasons 1-7

The Bernie Mac Show: Seasons 1-5

David Attenborough’s Rise of the Animals: Triumph of the Vertebrates: Season 1

Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5

Malcolm in the Middle: Seasons 1-7

My Name Is Earl: Seasons 1-4

One Tree Hill: Seasons 1-9

Prison Break: Seasons 1-4

The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-6

Oct. 19

The Cleveland Show: Seasons 1-4

Oct. 21

Bones: Seasons 5-11

Oct. 27

Lie to Me: Seasons 2-3

Louie: Seasons 1-5

Oct. 29

Family Guy: Seasons 9-14

MOVIES

Oct. 1

A Love in Times of Selfies

Across the Universe

Barton Fink

Bella

Big Daddy

Carousel

Cradle 2 the Grave

Crafting a Nation

Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest

Daddy’s Little Girls

Dark Was the Night

Day of the Kamikaze

Death Beach

Dowry Law

Dr. Dolittle: Tail to the Chief

Happy Feet

Heaven Knows, Mr. Allison

Hellboy

Kagemusha

Laura

Love Actually

Max Dugan Returns

Millennium

Million Dollar Baby

Mortal Kombat

Mr. 3000

Mulholland Drive

My Father the Hero

Patton

Picture This

The Shining

Titanic

Oct. 27

Hotel Transylvania 2