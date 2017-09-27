Lollapalooza Releases South American Lineups – Could These Bands Be Playing Chicago?

Lollapalooza unveiled the lineups for their Brazil, Argentina, and Chile festivals this March and they contain a strong list of artists we’d love to see in Grant Park this summer!

While certain acts just played Lollapalooza, there’s a few acts on the bill that would make for fresh additions to the Chicago iteration.

Pearl Jam, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Imagine Dragons, Lana Del Rey, LCD Soundsystem, Chance The Rapper, Liam Gallagher, David Byrne (!!!), The National, Mac DeMarco, Milky Chance, and more are slated to appear at Lollapalooza’s South American festivals.

Will we see any of these acts in Chicago? Only time will tell…

