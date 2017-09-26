Concert Webcast: Manchester Orchestra Performs On The BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage WATCH LIVE

Dave Chappelle & Ed Sheeran Team Up To Cover Radiohead’s “Creep”

By Marty Rosenbaum
Filed Under: Dave Chappelle, Ed Sheeran, Radiohead

It’s not the first time he’s done it, but it’s always a joy to see Dave Chappelle sing Radiohead’s “Creep”. Even better, he jammed with Ed Sheeran this time!

Raise your hand if you saw that coming…

Chappelle was celebrating his eleven night residency in Washington DC and threw a party at the Eighteenth Street Lounge. The party coincided with Sheeran being in town for a concert. Naturally, the two had to collaborate.

Check out their cover of “Creep” above and watch them perform “Superstition” and “Ain’t No Sunshine” below.

