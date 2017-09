That’s not supposed to happen!

Kris Bryant hit a monster home run in the top of the 2nd inning last night and fireworks started going off as he was rounding the bases.

The problem?

The Cubs were the visiting team!

Perhaps a Cubs fan infiltrated the fireworks area.

.@KrisBryant_23 won't obliterate your nachos, but he will damage your ERA. pic.twitter.com/NuFAjcQCsl — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 26, 2017

