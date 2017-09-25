THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: Alex Cameron – “Runnin’ Outta Luck”

How much did this video cost to make? A few thousand bucks? Less? No matter. As long as the song plays it doesn’t matter what they do with the video, but seeing Alex groove on the beach is a nice bonus.

Alex Cameron is out of Sydney, Australia, and thanks to Secretly Canadian, his music is reaching a larger audience. They even say so themselves… “Its 2016, and its time for Alex Cameron. Entertainer. Showman. Shaman. Side by side with his business partner and saxophonist, Roy Molloy, the duo are a living and breathing story of success told through the internet; unedited, unscripted, and, up until now, to a dedicated audience of no one. Thanks to the good people at Secretly Canadian that is about to change.”

On to the rest of this week’s show!

10pm

Black Pistol Fire – “Lost Cause” (INgrooves)

Matthew Dear – “Bad Ones (feat. Tegan & Sara)” (Ghostly International)

Wolf Parade – “You’re Dreaming” (Sub Pop)

(break)

Ty Segall – “Alta” (Drag City)

Bay Ledges – “Safe (Speak Too Soon)” (S-Curve)

Alex Cameron – “Runnin’ Outta Luck” (Secretly Canadian)

Moses Sumney – “Lonely World” (Jagjaguwar)

The War on Drugs – “Strangest Thing” (Atlantic)

Wolf Alice – “Yuk Foo” (RCA)

(break)

The Lemon Twigs – “Why Didn’t You Say That?” (4AD)

Brand New – “Can’t Get It Out” (Procrastinate! Music Traitors)

Destroyer – “Tinseltown Swimming in Blood” (Merge)

11pm

TORRES – “Helen in the Woods” (4AD)

LCD Soundsystem – “tonite” (DFA/Columbia)

Bully – “Running” (Sub Pop)

(break)

King Krule – “Dum Surfer” (True Panther/XL)

Frightened Rabbit – “Roadless” (Canvasback)

Cut Copy – “Black Rainbows” (Astralwerks)

Royal Blood – “I Only Lie When I Love You” (Warner Bros.)

Hippo Campus – “baseball” (Grand Jury)

Quicksand – “Illuminant” (Epitaph)

(break)

Weaves – “Walkaway” (Kanine)

Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile – “Over Everything” (Matador)

Protomartyr – “Don’t Go to Anacita” (Domino)

Post Malone – “rockstar” (Republic)