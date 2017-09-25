Saturday Morning Flashback: 1987 [Playlist]

By Frank E. Lee

It was a thrilling trip back to the big 80’s this week as we relived the year of Black Monday, talking Alf dolls and the fantastic scarf-mitten accessories that almost no one wears anymore! It was 1987 and, as always, the laws of cause and effect were not violated. It sounded like this:

“La Bamba” by Los Lobos

“Say You Will” by Mick Jagger

“Just Like Heaven” by the Cure

“On the Turning Away” by Pink Floyd

“Have a Little Faith In Me” by John Hiatt

“Like the Weather” by 10000 Maniacs

“Rain in the Summertime” by the Alarm

“Rag Doll” by Aeromith

“Tougher Than the Rest” by Bruce Springsteen

“Big Love” by Fleetwood Mac

“Sentimental Hygiene” by Warren Zevon

“Lips Like Sugar” by Echo and the Bunnymen

“Heart Full of Soul” by Chris Isaak

“The One I Love” by R.E.M.

“Hourglass” by Squeeze

“Alex Chilton” by the Replacements

“I’m No Angel” by Greg Allman

“Luka” by Suzanne Vega

“Kiss And Tell” by Bryan Ferry

“Jammin’ Me” by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

“Somewhere Down the Crazy River” by Robbie Robertson

“True Faith” by New Order

“We Care a Lot” by Faith No More

“When We Was Fab” by George Harrison

“Where the Streets Have No Name” by U2

“Only Love” by Bodeans

“Be still My Beating Heart” by Sting

“Heartbreak Beat” by the Psychedelic Furs

“Unchain My Heart” by Joe Cocker

“Kick” by INXS

“Ghost on the Beach” by Insiders

“Check It Out” by John Mellencamp