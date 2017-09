Breakfast With The Beatles – September 24, 2017

8 AM

The Beatles – Sie Liebt Dich

John – Power To The People

George – Blood To A Clone

Dave Davies – Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth)

The Beatles – Nowhere Man

Alexandre Pier Federici – Ticket To Ride

Ringo – Laughable

Madeleine Peyroux – Martha My Dear

The Beatles – Across The Universe (Past Masters)

Professor Moptop

Paul – Put It There (Tripping The Live Fantastic)

Gary Clark Jr – Come Together

The Beatles – Two Of Us (Naked)

George – My Sweet Lord 2000

9 AM

The Beatles – Only A Northern Song

Black Keys – She Said, She Said

Paul – Try Not To Cry

The Beatles – Love Me Do (Mono R/Ringo)

Professor Moptop

Paul – Maybe I’m Amazed

The Beatles – You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away

Beat Bugs – Help

The Beatles – With A Little Help From My Friends (Backing Track)

The Beatles – Penny Lane

Foo Fighters – Sunday Rain

The Beatles – Do You Want To Know A Secret (Take 7)

The Beatles – Boys

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – SEPTEMBER 24, 2017

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – ACOUSTIC GUITAR, BEATLE JAZZ, 60’S MUSIC, AND ORIGINALS – WEDNESDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – RAVINIA FARMERS MARKET, DEAN AVE BETWEEN ROGER WILLIAMS & ST. JOHNS AVES – FREE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – THURSDAY, 7 TILL 8:45 PM – DEL WEBB SUN CITY COMMUNITY CONCERT, 12940 DEL WEBB BLVD, HUNTLEY (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – THURSDSAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – LIBERTYVILLE’S FARMERS MARKET IN COOK PARK, BETWEEN WEST CHURCH STREET & COOK AVE – FREE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

BRIT BEAT – SATURDAY, 7:30 PM – BEDFORD NORTH WAWRENCE PERFORMING ARTS CENTER, 595 STARS BLVD, BEDFORD, IND – ALL AGES

MEET THE BEETLES – SATURDAY, 4 PM – ARTS AND DRAFTS, ORLAND PARK CROSSING, 14225 95TH AVE, ORLAND PARK

THE NEW INVADERS – SATURDAY, 8 TILL 11 PM – VERMILLION REGIONAL AIR EXPO, VERMILLION REGIONAL AIRPORT, 22633 W. BOWMAN AVE, DANVILLE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SUNDAY, 2:30 PM – OKTOBERFEST, SOUTHPORT STAGE, ST. ALPHONSUS CHURCH, LINCOLN, WELLINGTON & SOUTHPORT

BAGSHOT ROW – SUNDAY, 5 TILL 7:30 PM – EVEN FLOW, 302 W. STATE ST, GENEVA (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

FAB FAUX – SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7TH, 8 PM – PLAYING A HARD DAYS NIGHT – VIC THEATRE

CONTINUING EDUCATION COURSE ON JOHN, PAUL, GEORGE & RINGO: THE SOLO YEARS 1970-1980 – COLLEGE OF DuPAGE – STARTING OCTOBER 16TH – FOR MORE INFORMATION GARY@WENSTRUP.NET

CONTINUING EDUCATION COURSE ON THE BEATLES: A MAGICAL HISTORY TOUR – TRITON COLLEGE – STARTING NOVEMBER 2 – FOR MORE INFORMATION GARY@WENSTRUP.NET

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS, 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DES PLAINES

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

