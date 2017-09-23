Oak Park River Forest Food Pantry presents St. Paul and The Broken Bones 

St. Paul and the Broken Bones are coming to Thalia Hall on November 17th. Proceeds of the show will benefit Oak Park River Forest Food Pantry. Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show! Tickets are on sale now. Visit thaliahallchicago.com for more information.

Oak Park River Forest Food Pantry provides hunger relief programs and services to residents of 13 zip codes, including the West Side of Chicago and many of its surrounding suburbs. Last year we distributed over 1 MILLION pounds of food! For more information about the show and Oak Park River Forest Food Pantry go to http://www.oprffoodpantry.org/or find the Pantry on social media: https://www.facebook.com/feedhungryfamilies/ and https://twitter.com/OPRFFoodPantry.