The 7th Annual Brew Moon Beer and Band Festival is Saturday, October 21st at the MAX in McCook! Brew Moon Beer & Band Festival is the largest craft, micro, and import beer tasting event in the Western suburbs of Chicago. Beer enthusiasts are able to experience the finest that local breweries have to offer in an indoor park-like setting.

Brew Moon is a unique partnership between local businesses, government and civic groups with the purpose of raising funds for local non-profit organizations.

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tasting tickets to the event! Tickets are on sale now. Visit brewmoonfest.com for more information. Must be 21+ to enter.