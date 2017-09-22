Everything You Need To Know About This Weekend’s Goose Island 312 Block Party

Today might be the last day of Summer, but this weekend it’s supposed to feel more like mid-July. Make the most of what could be our last Summer-esque weekend by coming out to the Goose Island 312 Block Party outside of the brewery on Fulton Street. It’s an awesome set up, wrapped around a few blocks of brewery property, and of course they’ll have all the food, beer, and music you could ask for. Here’s what you need to know:

-The Main Entrance is at Fulton and Wolcott. Save yourself a trip around the block.

-In past years the event has been known to reach capacity before the main headliner. Get in early! The fest is today (Friday) from 5-10 and Saturday from 3-10.

-The event is 21 and over, dogs and kids are not encouraged.

-Admission is a $10 donation to your choice of a few local charities. How cool is that?!

Chicago Canine Rescue: http://www.chicagocaninerescue.com

Open Books: http://www.open-books.org/

RefugeeOne: http://www.refugeeone.org/

Mission Muscle Foundation

Social Works: http://www.socialworkschi.org/

-The stellar lineup includes: Animal Collective, The Record Company, Ted Leo and the Pharmacists, Joey Purp, Filthy Friends (Feat. members of R.E.M., Sleater Kinney and The Minus Five), and more! Here’s the full lineup with set times:

Friday

Main Stage

5:00 – DJ Faithful Anchor

6:15 – Filthy Friends (Feat. members of R.E.M., Sleater Kinney and The Minus Five)

7:30 – Ted Leo and the Pharmacists

8:45 – The Record Company

Local Stage

5:15 – Ovef Ow

6:30 – Lowdown Brass Band

7:45 – The Drastics (Feat. MC ZULU)

Saturday

Main Stage

5:00 – DJ Prince Paul

6:15 – Joey Purp

7:30 – Special Guest

8:45 – Animal Collective

Local Stage

5:15 – The Sueves

6:30 – Dos Santos

7:45 – Malcolm London

For more information, head to the website.

http://www.gooseisland.com/312blockparty

See you out there!