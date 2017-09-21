What’s Coming To Netflix This October

A new month means new Netflix content! Fans of horror movies and TV shows will be pleased as Netflix will be adding plenty of titles to get you ready for Halloween.

Take a look at what’s coming to the Netflix streaming catalog below (via Forbes).

October 1

88 Minutes

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song

Before Midnight

Blood Diamond

Boogie Nights

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cleverman: Season 2

Death Sentence

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Eagle vs. Shark

Eyes Wide Shut

Generation Iron 2

Ghost Patrol

I Love You, Man

Ice Guardians

Lockup: Disturbing the Peace: Collection 1

Made of Honor

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Must Love Dogs

Never Let Me Go

No Reservations

Penelope

PJ Masks: Season 1

Set Up

The Reaping

Tokyo Idols

Tommy Boy

Vanished

Veronica

October 2

Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown

Sleeping with Other People

October 3

13 Demons

Rodney Carrington: Here Comes The Truth — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Cult of Chucky

The Survivalist

October 4

Raw

October 5

Bonus Family (Bonusfamiljen): Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Schitt’s Creek: Season 3

The Fosters: Season 5

October 6

ID-0: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Skylanders Academy: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Suburra: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Word Party: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 7

Middle Man

Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life

October 10

The Skyjacker’s Tale

Christina P: Mother Inferior — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 11

Donnie Darko

October 12

Fe de etarras — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

October 13

El Especial de Alex Fernández, el Especial — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kingdom of Us — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

MINDHUNTER: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Super Monsters: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

The Babysitter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 15

LEGO: City: Season 1Money

OtherLife

She Makes Comics

Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses

West Coast Customs: Season 6

October 17

Patton Oswalt: Annihilation — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Slasher: Guilty Party — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 19

Wedding Unplanned

October 20

1922— NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Haters Back Off: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

One of Us— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Smurfs: The Lost Village

The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wheelman — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

October 23

While We’re Young

Meet the Robinsons

October 24

Wanted: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wanted: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Mist: Season 1

October 25

The Hateful Eight

The Final Master

La Querida del Centauro: Season 2

October 26

Strange Weather

October 27

Stranger Things 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 28

Pup Star: Better 2Gether

October 30

Judah Friedlander: America Is The Greatest Country In The United States— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 31

Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

