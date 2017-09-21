What’s Coming To Netflix This October

By Marty Rosenbaum
Filed Under: Netflix
A new month means new Netflix content! Fans of horror movies and TV shows will be pleased as Netflix will be adding plenty of titles to get you ready for Halloween.

Take a look at what’s coming to the Netflix streaming catalog below (via Forbes).

October 1

88 Minutes
A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
Before Midnight
Blood Diamond
Boogie Nights
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cleverman: Season 2
Death Sentence
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Eagle vs. Shark
Eyes Wide Shut
Generation Iron 2
Ghost Patrol
I Love You, Man
Ice Guardians
Lockup: Disturbing the Peace: Collection 1
Made of Honor
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Must Love Dogs
Never Let Me Go
No Reservations
Penelope
PJ Masks: Season 1
Set Up
The Reaping
Tokyo Idols
Tommy Boy
Vanished
Veronica

October 2

Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown
Sleeping with Other People

October 3

13 Demons
Rodney Carrington: Here Comes The Truth — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Cult of Chucky
The Survivalist

October 4

Raw

October 5

Bonus Family (Bonusfamiljen): Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Schitt’s Creek: Season 3
The Fosters: Season 5

October 6

ID-0: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Skylanders Academy: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Suburra: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Word Party: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 7

Middle Man
Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life

October 10

The Skyjacker’s Tale
Christina P: Mother Inferior — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 11

Donnie Darko

October 12

Fe de etarras — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

October 13

El Especial de Alex Fernández, el Especial — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kingdom of Us — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
MINDHUNTER: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Super Monsters: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
The Babysitter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 15

LEGO: City: Season 1Money
OtherLife
She Makes Comics
Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses
West Coast Customs: Season 6

October 17

Patton Oswalt: Annihilation — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Slasher: Guilty Party — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 19

Wedding Unplanned

October 20

1922— NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Haters Back Off: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
One of Us— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Smurfs: The Lost Village
The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wheelman — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

October 23

While We’re Young
Meet the Robinsons

October 24

Wanted: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wanted: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Mist: Season 1

October 25

The Hateful Eight
The Final Master
La Querida del Centauro: Season 2

October 26

Strange Weather

October 27

Stranger Things 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 28

Pup Star: Better 2Gether

October 30

Judah Friedlander: America Is The Greatest Country In The United States— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 31

Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

