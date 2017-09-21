A Frank Zappa Hologram Is Going On Tour

By Marty Rosenbaum
Filed Under: Frank Zappa
(Photo by Roger Allston/Evening Standard/Getty Images)

For those Frank Zappa fans that were never able to see him live, you may be in luck.

The Zappa Family Trust has announced a new project alongside Eyellusion to create a brand new Frank Zappa tour. Zappa of course passed away in 1993, but will be resurrected as a hologram for this latest venture.

A statement on Zappa’s Facebook page reads,

“The Zappa Family Trust announced today that it will work closely with Eyellusion, live music’s premier hologram production company, to produce hologram performances of Frank Zappa, giving fans an opportunity to experience the prolific, eclectic and critically acclaimed music legend live in concert again. Production for the Zappa shows will kick off in late 2017, with performances announced later in 2018.”

The tour will include Zappa’s former bandmates such as Steve Vai, Adrian Belew, Ian Underwood, Arthur Barrow, and more.

You can read the full announcement below.

