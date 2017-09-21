Foo Fighters, Liam Gallagher, The Lone Bellow. New Noise at Nine – Thursday September 21, 2017

This week’s show is loaded with some rippers – loud, rockin’ tunes with driving beats and bass lines that kick you in the chest. Don’t freak – it’s much more pleasant that it sounds. A few stand outs – Foo Fighters “La Dee Da” and Cut Copy “Black Rainbows.” Oh, and you have never heard The Beatles’ “Come Together” played like the way Gary Clark, Jr. plays it! I put together a Spotify playlist for this week’s show. I’ll put one together every week, so follow 93XRT on Spotify (I’m on Spotify, too. My handle is RyanArnoldRocks). If you’re digging the tunes you hear on New Noise at Nine, support the artists and bands who make ’em by seeing a live show and buying their music from, whenever possible, a local, independent, or family-owned music store. Let me know what you’ve been listening to! Connect with me on Twitter, Facebook, and Insta – my handle on all three is RyanArnoldRocks.

Your pal,

–Ryan A.