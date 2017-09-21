New ‘DadBag’ Fanny Packs Let You Rock A ‘Dad Bod’ Wherever You Please

The line between the internet and real life continues to blur.

‘Dad Bod’ has taken the internet by storm glorifying the body shape often found in middle0aged men. Not overweight, but not skinny, it’s a hybrid of sorts.

If you’ve been aching to rock your own dad bod without actually growing one (or having one), you’re in luck. A company called “DadBag” has released a dad bod fanny pack, which is exactly what you imagine it would be.

Complete with stomach hairs and a beer belly, the “DadBag’s” come in different skin tones and let you carry your items on the go all while rocking the dad bod trend.

Why does this exist? Because on the internet, anything is possible.

If you want more information on how you can get one, head on over to their website.

