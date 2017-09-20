Utah Ski Area Uses 1-Star Review in Its Advertisements

Arapahoe Basin in Colorado just posted their first snow pic of the year and even though we’re about three months away from any meaningful skiing/snowboarding out west, it still gets us fired up. This is also the time of year when ski resorts are marketing to people like us, trying to get us to plan a trip out that way. Well, whomever came up with this new ad for Snowbird deserves a raise because it’s been shared on Reddit and found its way to the top of their homepage earlier today.

A guy from L.A. posted a one-star review complaining that the mountain was too difficult, so they took it and ran with it, using it to attract people that want steeper, more difficult terrain. What, are you gonna cruise the groomers all day? Hit the park? F— that. Along with most experienced skiiers and riders, I’m one of those people that are firmly entrenched in the steep & deep camp, and after visiting Snowbird for the first time last year, I can attest to the steepness, but as with any ski trip you always need a little cooperation from the weather, so do yourself a favor and don’t book anything way in advance. If you can, wait until the last possible minute and chase the storms. Hopefully you can get one in Utah this winter and give “too advanced” Snowbird a whirl.