Sam Smith, St. Vincent, Mavis Staples. New Noise at Nine – Thursday September 14, 2017

Between all the albums to come out within a week of each other snd the new songs that showed up out of nowhere from our favorite XRT artists, last week’s show took a lot out of me. We get to share many of those new songs again this week! Some highlights include St. Vincent, Sam Smith, Mavis Staples, and the number 1 album in the US from LCD Soundsystem. Check out the playlist from this week’s New Noise at Nine below.

Not minding sounding like a broken record (get it? “record”), support the artists you hear on New Noise at Nine by buying a ticket to a concert and the music from, whenever possible, a local, independent, or family-owned music store. You’re helping out the artists and small businesses – both are very good things. I’d love to hear about your finds and other music you’re into. Connect with me on Facebook, Twitter, and Insta – my handle on all three is RyanArnoldRocks.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.