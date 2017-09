The Foo Fighters celebrated the release of their latest album Concrete and Gold by opening up a pub!

Dubbed “The Foo Fighters Arms,” the pop-up pub is located in London and is open for one week only. The pub contains special Foo Fighters beers, art, merchandise, and will be hosting a Foo Fighters trivia night as well.

While the pub is only open until September 20th, you can take a tour of it by watching NME’s video above.