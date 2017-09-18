THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: Destroyer – “Tinseltown Swimming in Blood”

Dan Bejar is back with new music in 2017. His forthcoming album goes by the name of ken, and the title comes from an old Pulp song. Apparently, the original title of Pulp’s “The Wild Ones” was “Ken,” and since Dan refers to that song as “one of the great English-language ballads of the last 100 years or so,” he “decided to lift the original title of that song and use it for my own purposes.” Now that we’re all clear on the origin of the album title, we can sink our ears into our second taste of it, a track that comes along with a video composed entirely of still photographs, á la the 1962 French film La Jetée.

On to the rest of the show…

10pm

LCD Soundsystem – “tonite” (DFA/Columbia)

Rainer Maria – “Suicides and Lazy Eyes” (Polyvinyl)

Bay Ledges – “Safe (Speak Too Soon)” (S-Curve)

(break)

Destroyer – “Tinseltown Swimming in Blood” (Merge)

Queens of the Stone Age – “The Evil Has Landed” (Matador)

Weaves – “#53” (Kanine)

Cut Copy – “Black Rainbows” (Astralwerks)

Bully – “Running” (Sub Pop)

The National – “Day I Die” (4AD)

(break)

Frightened Rabbit – “Roadless” (Canvasback)

Mount Kimbie – “Blue Train Lines (feat. King Krule)” (Warp)

11pm

Hippo Campus – “baseball” (Grand Jury)

Alex Cameron – “Runnin’ Outta Luck” (Secretly Canadian)

Quicksand – “Illuminant” (Epitaph)

(break)

Post Malone – “rockstar” (Republic)

Wolf Parade – “Valley Boy” (Sub Pop)

The War on Drugs – “Pain” (Atlantic)

Wolf Alice – “Yuk Foo” (RCA)

Brand New – “Can’t Get It Out” (Procrastinate! Music Traitors)

Matthew Dear – “Bad Ones (feat. Tegan & Sara)” (Ghostly International)

(break)

Black Pistol Fire – “Lost Cause” (INgrooves)

Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile – “Over Everything” (Matador)

Deer Tick – “Don’t Hurt” (Partisan)